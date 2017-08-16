FREE NEWSLETTER
Lisa Marie Presley Alongside Her Kids And Fans Pay Tribute To Elvis At Graceland On The 40Th Anniversary Of His Death

Nick Markus Posted On 08/16/2017
lisa_marie_presleySource: etonline.com

Today, August 16 is the anniversary of Elvis Presley’s tragic passing. Along with loyal fans from all over the world, his mourning family remembers the legend who died at the age of only 42.

The late artist’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, alongside her 24-year-old son Benjamin Keough and her twin daughters, Finley and Harper Lockwood, 8, were spotted at Elvis’s former home in Graceland.

The family members gathered there to pay tribute to Elvis with his many fans at a candlelight vigil.

49-year-old Lisa Marie chose to sport a red satin dress and dressed up her twin daughters in similar pink and white outfits.

Her adult son wore a tan shirt and jeans as well as a blazer and a pair of boots.

In addition to the commemorative event, this morning, Elvis’ former wife and Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley took to social media to share a picture of her and the daughter at the singer’s funeral back in 1977.

The Insta photo’s caption simply read: ‘Mourning.’

Aside from Lisa Marie’s family gathering with the fans at Graceland, Pricilla also offered some publications an exclusive tour of his Memphis estate.

As fans may already be aware, Priscilla and Elvis were married from 1967 to 1973.

Recently, a tell all book about the Kardashians revealed that after her divorce from Elvis, Priscilla entered a relationship with Robert Kardashian.

But despite the fact that they were getting pretty serious, the woman told Kris Jenner’s future husband that she wouldn’t get married again before Elvis’ death.

