Lisa Kudrow Claims A ‘Friends’ Reunion Recently Took Place! Will We See It On TV?

Lisa Kudrow, best known for playing Phoebe on Friends has just revealed that the entire cast of the beloved hit show has recently reunited in secret from the fans!

Yesterday evening, Kudrow stopped by Today and she made people hopeful that a proper reunion between the cast of friends was possible.

Sadly, however, it turns out that their private reunion might not even be televised – being unofficial and all.

Although Will and Grace is coming back, Friends will not get the same treatment and it seems like the beloved cast only had a simple social gathering together.

“We have convened. Privately. For dinner,” she said. “It was really fun! We had such a good time. It was hilarious. We were laughing non-stop.”

When asked whether or not they discussed about reviving the NBC show which ended in 2004, Kudrow remained ambiguous.

“If we don’t tell you that one’s coming, and then it doesn’t happen, you have no reason to be disappointed,” she said. “I’m managing expectations.”

However, the Phoebe actress leaned more towards saying no because as time has passed the characters have also moved on.

“I don’t see it happening. What would it be about?”

“The thing we liked about that show is it was like 20-somethings and they were their own family and now they all have families. So what are we going to watch”

Aw, but we want more!

Back in 2004 when the show ended, Cox stated that: “There’s six friends and I’ve been trying to put a cast dinner together for 10 years. It doesn’t happen.”

Well, whether they’ll start working together again or not, at least that dinner happened!