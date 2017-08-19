Lisa Edelstein Gets Candid About Being A Stepmother: ‘Children Will Let You Know What They Need From You’

The star opened up about her family life and revealed what it feels like to be a stepmother to her husband’s children. According to Lisa Edelstein, loving a kid that you didn’t give birth to is not as difficult as people seem to think.

As fans may already be aware, Lisa got married to artist Robert Russell back in May of 2014 and became a co-parent to his two sons.

She did admit that at first when she and Rusell started their relationship it wasn’t easy at all.

Happy fathers' day!!!! A post shared by Lisa Edelstein (@lisaedelstein) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Her husband was just out of his marriage, and a mess and the boys were confused.

However, she added that they both knew that despite all that chaos, he and Rusell were really well matched.

The man introduced her to his kids immediately, which although may seem like a terrible mistake, it actually solidified her presence into the family.

The House actress says that knowing what relationship you have with the kids – be it friendship, parenthood, babysitting – is very important.

‘My position in the family came in phases. In the beginning, when everyone was in divorce chaos, my job was to be a solid third parent and a stabilizing force. As time went by and new rhythms set in, my job became more that of a facilitator,’ nurturing the boys’ relationship with their father amid the nasty divorce.

As time went by, she started to adopt the parenting style of her lover.

Advertisement

In the end, she realized that despite the fact that not two families are the same and it may be difficult to figure out how to make it work, kids would let you know what they need.