Lisa Bloom Threatens Rob Kardashian With More Legal Actions Following The Blac Chyna Tirade: ‘It Stops Now!’

Blac Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom said on Friday that she had filed a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian after his whole revenge porn scandal. Rob shocked the internet this week when he took to social media to reveal some really private pictures of his baby mama.

In addition to that, he also accused her of cheating on him for months and claimed he has been paying her bills.

Finally, yesterday, the former stripper’s attorney announced that she and Chyna have taken the appropriate legal measures against the Kardashian and filed for temporary restraining orders to protect her rights.

‘Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment,’ Bloom stated, adding that she and her client believe that this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes.

‘It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected.’

Rob revealed that after the intimate pictures were posted, his Instagram account, which had almost ten million followers, was taken down.

But that did not stop him from reposting some of the nude photos on Twitter.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Rob and Chyna may already be aware, the couple have always had a tumultuous relationship filled with fights and cheating suspicions.

Regardless, the two still had a daughter together, and also announced their engagement back in April of last year, just before things went completely off the rails.

Dream Kardashian was born in November and Rob, and Chyna split in December.

It is safe to say the break up was ugly – Chyna took the baby and the nursery furniture and moved out while Rob was not home, leaving the man heartbroken.

Now Bloom says she plans to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court with her co-counsel Walter Mosley, to request restraining orders ‘to require Mr. Kardashian to behave like a grownup toward the mother of his baby.’