Lionel Richie Says He Doesn’t Give His Daughter Or Scott Disick Dating Advice

Lionel Richie stated that he doesn’t operate as a helicopter dad. In an interview with Us Weekly, Richie revealed what he thinks about his daughter, Sofia, dating the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Scott Disick.

The 68-year-old singer said he “never gets into dating advice.” Richie stated it’s like “preschool” because, metaphorically speaking, whatever the argument dealt with on Monday is over on Tuesday.

He said, “and then the parents are mad at each other for the rest of the year.” According to the legendary performer, it’s important for people to develop a sense of autonomy, essentially, indirectly stating that he is a hands-off-dad when it comes to raising his 19-year-old daughter, who is nearly an adult now.

Piped up A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

Fans of Lionel will remember when several organizations revealed that the rumors are true. Scott and Sofia are dating, despite their age gap. Sofia is 19 and Scott is 34.

At the time, Lionel joked that he was “scared to death” because of the relationship, but he has since changed his mind.

Richie revealed he is “scared to death about anybody dating anybody!” Lionel met his first girlfriend when he was 7-years-old, and he thought she was the one.

Richie said he would sit back and wait for the relationship to run its course. After all, it’s a learning experience for the 19-year-old model. As you may know, the model and the reality star’s fling is slowly turning into a real relationship.

Advertisement

A source said to Us Weekly that Scott is starting to like Sofia. Sofia has been “into him” for awhile according to an insider. As for how the Kardashians feel about the whole scenario, sources close to the family say they’re glad Scott is finally moving on.