Linkin Park Announces Public Event In Honor Chester Bennington, Jay Z Says Some Touching Words About The Late Artist

Linkin Park took to social media today to share a message regarding their late member Chester Bennington. Not only did the famous band thank their many fans for the support in the midst of tragedy but they also announced that they would be holding an event in honor of the late singer in Los Angeles.

‘We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester’s memory, and look forward to sharing details with you soon,’ Phoenix posted in the band’s name.

As mourning fans certainly remember, the 41-year-old Bennington, was found dead in his own home on July 20.

According to the autopsy, the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Ever since his passing, many fellow stars, as well as millions of fans, have dedicated amazing tributes to the talented artist we unfortunately lost.

Some even created beautiful murals for him in cities like Los Angeles or even Kiev, Ukraine.

During his performance at the V Festival on Saturday, Jay Z, who also collabed with the band back in 2004 had some touching words to say about the amazing man who lost the fight with mental illness this year.

‘Can you guys light it up for Chester? Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way up in heaven tonight,’ Beyonce’s husband said before he started rapping his song Encore/Numb.