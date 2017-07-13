Lindsey Vonn Says She Reached Out To Tiger Woods After His Arrest

Things are all good between Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn. The professional skier got in touch recently with her ex, Tiger, after his DUI in May. The Olympic skier, 32, told Extra that she’s still friendly with the pro golfer even though they’re not dating anymore.

She said, “I reach out, and I hope he’s doing well,” while speaking on the red carpet at the ESPY’s on Wednesday, July 12th.

Just a quick recap, Vonn, and Woods dated for three years before their breakup in 2015.

Lindsey showed up to the Awards ceremony with her boyfriend, Kenan Smith, who is formerly an NFL offensive assistant coach.

As CI readers know, Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida on the 29th of May.

A police report previously revealed he was asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz and “had extremely slow and slurred speech.”

Woods was quick to issue damage control, releasing the following statement the next day, “I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

“I want the public to know alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medicines had affected me so strongly. I want to say sorry with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too.”

The 14-time champion who is a father of two, Sam, and Charlie, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, announced on the 19th of June he was seeking treatment to deal with his medication.

He explained, “I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and my sleep disorder.” Just a few weeks later, he revealed he completed a program and was looking forward to his future.