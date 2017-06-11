Lindsay Lohan Was Probed 3 Times By The Police For Stealing From Her Ex

According to reports, the child star gone wrong was almost arrested last month. It has been almost a year since Lindsay Lohan ended her romance with Egor Tarabasov after the shocking beach brawl.

According to the Daily Mail, they aren’t done dragging each other through the mud.

Insiders have revealed the fact that the star was supposed to show up at Charing Cross police station three times in May as an investigation was ongoing.

The investigation was trying to find out whether she stole $30,000 worth of his belongings such as a Rolex watch, clothing, and more pricey jewelry.

The two of them have been living in a large flat in Westminster before splitting back in August last year where he believes that she swiped his treasures before leaving him.

An Insider has more details about the whole unpleasant situation:

‘Egor had been chasing Lindsay for months for the return of his personal belongings, but to no avail. In the end, he felt he had no choice but to go to the police and formally accuse her of theft. Lindsay had been in and out of the country, so police initially struggled to pin her down to be interviewed. They finally got through to her after sending an email to her publicist, threatening Lindsay with arrest. It is fair to say there is no love lost between the two.’

Lohan’s camp denied that they ever received word from the police that they were looking for her.

Lindsay’s rep said that Egor didn’t contact him at any time over the past eight months regarding his belongings.

He also said that once he has been informed and they got back in the country they have happily found the belongings and they game them back.

He stated that he wished the best for Egor and everyone hopes that he can now move on with his life.

This was not the first time that Lindsay was accused of stealing.

Back in February 2011, she was blamed for taking a $2,5000 from a California jewelry store. She was later found guilty of stealing the bling and also for violating her probation. She was sentenced to 120 days in jail in April but she has then released after one month and carrier the rest of her sentence in house arrest.