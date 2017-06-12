FREE NEWSLETTER
Lindsay Lohan To Appear On The Hit UK Comedy ‘Sick Note’

Ron Collins Posted On 06/12/2017
Source: Parade

2017 has already been a big year for former child star Lindsay Lohan, and it’s getting better by the minute. It appears that Lohan has landed a role in the hit British comedy show ‘Sick Note.’ The star who was once a familiar face on the silver screen and TV seem to be making a comeback.

The beautiful redhead will join the cast of ‘Sick Note’ which includes Don Johnson, Nick Frost, and Rupert Grint.

Lohan is no stranger to comedy and is famous for her role in the hit movie ‘Mean Girls.’

The star was once considered one of the most talented actresses in all of Hollywood.

Lohan was a rising star but her climb to fame was not an easy one.

As many of you already know, Lindsay has had her fair share of troubles in the past.

In 2006, her troubles began when she was hospitalized for exhaustion.

She was often called out for being tardy on film sets and directors were hesitant to cast her.

This was likely due to her drug and alcohol use, but the actress hid her problems. Well, that is until 2007 when she started having run-ins with law enforcement.

In 2007, she was charged with a DUI after the car she was driving jumped a curb.

This was followed with a second DUI in July of the same year as well as a drug possession charged during the same traffic stop.

After a long stint of in and out of rehabs, Lindsay seems to be doing well and is in full recovery mode.

In 2015, she finally got off probation that lasted for seven years.

Hopefully, her troubles are far behind her, and maybe the talented actress can make a comeback. Surely, her die-hard fans would like to see her return to the big screen this year.

