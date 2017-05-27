Lindsay Lohan Talks Being Out Of The Spotlight – She Misses It!

After Lindsay Lohan commanded $7 million per film in the early 2000’s, the actress has kept a low-profile while living overseas.Despite enjoying her new relaxed lifestyle, Lindsay revealed in a new interview she misses being in the public’s eye.

When asked by Jason Kennedy if she longs for her Hollywood life, Lohan said, “I miss it but at the same time, I’m creating a bunch of different things on my own, so I want to focus on what I’m doing.”

The star – who has been busy working on a pilot for a reality TV series – claimed she felt overwhelmed to be back on the red carpet.

Lindsay said there was a lot of “noise that we deal with,” but she managed to find peace working with children and helping people who interest her.

As CI readers know, Lohan struggled for several years with the pressure that comes with being a celebrity as a young woman.

She was forced to leave LA and the Hollywood scene to find her passion and more meaningful work.

The Mean Girls star left the United States in 2014 to create a documentary series after spending many years in Los Angeles stumbling out of nightclubs among the camera flashes of the neverending paparazzi.

Lindsay – who currently lives in Dubai and London – said it’s important for her to recognize that life is supposed to be fun, and “you have to take time for you.”

What does she do in the United Kingdom? The Freaky Friday alumni has been filming a new show called Sick Note with Rupert Grint and Nick Frost.

Before Lindsay left for England, she had a “party girl” reputation, but the part most people don’t know is that she has spent her whole life working, even as a young child.

The Mean Girls star kickstarted her career as a child model, starring in advertisement campaigns and commercials before she landed a role in a film titled The Parent Trap when she was just 11-years-old. She went on to star in hugely successful films like Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen before getting a part in 2004’s Mean Girls along with Rachel McAdams.