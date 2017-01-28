Lindsay Lohan Marks Her Return to Instagram With a Surprising Post

Once the life of the party, Lindsay Lohan is now fighting for worldwide peace. The 30-years old actress returned on Instagram with a post about a meeting she had with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Turkey. Lohan began the year by deleting all of her Instagram posts, so there’s no doubt that this latest post is quite surprising!

“What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home. Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring #peace starts now @a_boynukalin @hilalkaplanogut @rterdogan please for peace @therealdonaldtrump Alaikum Salam #cleanslate2017 #theworldisbiggerthan5,” Lindsay wrote on Instagram, impressed by the chance of meeting Erdogan.

The “Mean Girls” actress chose to include the Arabic greeting “Alaikum Salam” in her message, which translates to “Peace be unto you”, a response to President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily ban any refugees from entering the U.S., indefinitely ban refugees with Syrian passport and temporarily prohibit citizens from several Muslim countries from entering the country.

In the picture Lindsay Lohan posted we can spot Bana Alabed, the young girl who managed to tweet her bitter experience living amid the civil war in Aleppo. The 7-year-old kid tweeted the same photo, saying that she is among friends, trying to support Syrian people. In a Periscope video posted to Alabed’s Twitter account, Lindsay Lohan expressed her support to all refugees, urging them to be as strong as little Bana.

Many celebrities and politicians were outraged following Donald Trump’s decisions regarding the refugees. From now on, all people who look for shelter in the U.S will have to take a “religious test,” with a preferential treatment being applied to Christian and other religious minorities, who live in Muslim countries.

Lohan’s change of…well, her new Instagram use took us by surprise, considering the fact that in just November of last year she initiated a conflict with Ariana Grande after the actress commented “Too much makeup” on selfies the singer posted.