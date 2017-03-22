Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Comeback With A New Show!

Lindsay Lohan says that “she’s back, b**ches.” The infamous party girl Lindsay Lohan is making a comeback with a new show. It’s called “The Anti-Social Network.”

The show is currently being circulated around different networks, and it follows the 30-year-old actress as she pulls pranks on contestants’ social media accounts for 24-hours and makes them complete embarrassing challenges to win prizes.

The Mean Girls actress will be the one pulling the strings on the show, and according to a press release, the show will reflect the actresses own tumultuous relationship with the media by inflicting the contestants to the same kind of criticism that she has faced over the course of her career.

She went on to say that she is going to dare people to see how much their social media accounts really mean to them.

The young actress has been trying to make a comeback for quite some time now and has turned “the comeback attempt” into its own form of entertainment.

She posed as Marilyn Monroe for a big publication, she played Elizabeth Taylor in an unsuccessful Lifetime movie, appeared on Russian television and the Oprah Winfrey show, and has made statements making it seem like she might be converting to Islam.

She is doing everything in her power to keep her name out there.

What could be a better challenge for a contestant on a game show than to help put Lohan back into the limelight after years of media extravaganza and partying that has been the subject of hundreds of tabloid articles.

Lohan even reached out to Disney in the past couple of weeks to see if she could land the part as Ariel in a live-action version of The Mermaid. Disney has been extremely successful in the past with their live-action movies such as The Jungle Book, Maleficient, and Cinderella.

We might end up seeing Lindsay Lohan on her new television show or as Ariel, but let’s wait and see what happens next.