Lindsay Lohan Invites Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, And Beyoncé To Her Birthday Party – Will They Actually Go?

Lindsay Lohan plans on having a birthday party packed with A-listers! She just invited her friends, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and even Beyoncé to her anniversal bash in Mykonos, Greece.

Mykonos is a great spot to have a birthday party on account of the gorgeous beaches that surround the island.

However, will Lindsay’s former friends go?

The Mean Girls star, who turns 31 on the second of July, extended the invitations over Twitter today, June 27th, Tuesday.

She wrote, “#nicegirls @britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday this weekend 😊 @Beyonce you too.”

Lohan also tweeted at Emma Stone but deleted the post shortly after.

What did she write you ask?

She tweeted, “Emma Stone, can we film a movie called ‘Mean Girls 2’ together?”

It sounded needy, to be honest, and that’s probably why Lohan deleted the tweet shortly after.

As everyone knows, Lindsay has been out of the public’s eye for a long time now, although she has managed to get a bit of attention because of her proclamation that she converted to Islam.

Mean Girls was the movie that sent her career to the limit, and after that, she partied way too much and ended up in a different place than what she expected.

Hilton, Spears, and Beyoncé haven’t responded to the tweet yet.

The Hilton heiress, 36, and the 35-year-old pop star used to hang out with Lohan in the early 2000’s.

The group was photographed together at a club in Los Angeles in 2006.

Nevertheless, the relationship went into the gutter after Paris, and her friend Brandon Davis called her “fire crotch” because of her red hair. As for Britney, the pop sensation is about to embark on a tour to Tel Aviv on the 3rd of July and Beyoncé just welcomed her twin babies into the world, so it’s doubtful they will be attending, but then again, we could be wrong!