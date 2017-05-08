Lindsay Lohan Ignores Court Date And Loses By Default – Still Has Fun With Friends!

Lindsay Lohan doesn’t seem too worried when it comes to legal battles. According to new reports, the actress blew off a court date with the driver that sued her and instead, spent her day having fun with friends.

As it turns out, the chauffeur claimed the Lohan ignored invoices for transportation costs and in 2015, he ended up suing her because of it.

Not only did she refuse to pay him the invoices but she also fronted her money in order to pay her hotel room.

According to court documents, the multiple invoices totaled $43,900 for services he performed on August 21, 2012, to October 23, 2012.

Ricci claimed she only sent him $17,500 out of that amount.

The chauffeur also added that Lindsay “requested Ricci to pay her hotel bill at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York in the amount of $1,439.18.”

Ricci did give her the requested money, but he never got it back.

Because the actress never showed up in court to dispute the accusations, the judge ruled against her by default.

Lohan failed to respond to Ricci’s accusations for more than a year.

As fans may already be aware, this is not the first time the actress does not take a legal matter seriously.

The judge has decided that Lohan needs to pay Ricci no less than $27,839 and the case was closed that same day in her absence.

However, the star, who moved to London back in 2014, seemed unaffected by it as she was seen enjoying her outing with friends the following day.

Do you think Lindsay Lohan should take lawsuits more seriously? Let us know by writing a comment down below.