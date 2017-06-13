Lindsay Lohan Has A Fabulous Hair Makeover! Take At Look At Her Instagram Pic, As It May Be Her Best Look Since ‘Mean Girls’!

Lindsay Lohan is returning to TV, and she seems to be doing it in style! She has a new bob!

The former Mean Girls star just made the announcement that she will be joining Sick Note but all her fans care about at the moment is her new gorgeous haircut.

Lindsay Lohan, age 30, revealed the great news that she has been cast in the second season of Sick Note and she shared a picture on her Instagram account.

😊Back on set of my new TV show #SickNote 😜 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 12, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

In the picture, we can all see that she is now rocking a new look and her hair really looks utterly amazing!

The Mean Girls star sports a very stylish asymmetrical bob, and we think that she look more mature but also even more stunning than before with this new haircut.

Her skin is also looking pretty glowy, and her classy blazer gives her a very professional vibe altogether.

In the picture she appears alongside some massive stars: Rupert Grint (AKA Ron Weasley) is also joining the show, along with Nick Frost.

Rupert was cast as Daniel Glass who is a compulsive liar stuck in a failing relationship and a dead-end insurance job.

He’s been kept under the thumb of the irrepressible boss, Kenny West. Lindsay Lohan will play the character of Katarina who is Daniel’s boss’ daughter.

We just can’t wait to see all the drama that will definitely be unfolding under our eyes!

It is pretty great that this will be the first time we will have seen Lindsay in a more serious role since way back in 2012 when she portrayed Elizabeth Taylor in Liz & Dick.

There’s also a trailer for the new reality show that leaked in March, and Lindsay Lohan says a few words:

‘I love social media. I am social media. Everybody knows you should never leave your phone lying around… especially near me. So, I’ve decided to hijack your social media for a whole 24 hours. If you can pull off three challenges, then you’ll win some fabulous prizes. But they won’t know I’m the one pulling the strings.’

Advertisement

We are all pretty excited to watch her new reality show, The Anti-Social Network. We bet that you are too because it’s going to be a blast!