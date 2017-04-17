Linda And Barry Gibb Get Lots Of Love On Bee Gees Grammy Salute Special

Linda Gibb, the wife of Barry Gibb, the only surviving member of the Bee Gees, has sparked interest after Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees aired on CBS.

It was beautiful and emotional tribute where Barry Gibb, Celine Dion, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Demi Lovato, Katharine McPhee, Ed Sheeran, and many others performed and paid tribute to the late and beloved Gibb brothers – Robin, Maurice, and Andy.

Linda and Barry Gibb met when she was only seventeen years old – she was a beauty queen at the time – she held the title of Miss Edinburgh.

The pair lived together for many years before getting married in 1970, which is the same year the legendary musician divorced his first wife, Maureen Bates.

The Scottish beauty and the “To Love Somebody” singer have five children and seven grandchildren together.

The 70-year-old singer and songwriter sat down with New Zealand’s The Roxborogh Report where he did a lengthy interview praising his wife for being by his side through the laughter and the pain.

He said: “Linda, along with me, has seen everything you can see if you’re a pop group on the rise. She never missed anything and that’s something to take great comfort from. We can talk to each other about any single instance in our lives and what happened to the group and she was there.”

Barry Gibb, who battled depression after the loss of his brothers, went on to add: “She is a tower of strength who is always right behind me and she’s either going to give me a top on the head or a kick up the as*.”

Barry Gibb closed the show with a medley of the group’s biggest hits including “Jive Talkin,” “You Should Be Dancing,” and “Stayin Alive.”

Gibb delivered a memorable speech where he thanked John Travolta who was present at the event and spoke at length about how much he loved and appreciated his late brothers.