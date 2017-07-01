Lily Collins Talks Her Own Experience With Eating Disorders And How New Film Hit Close To Home

It looks like Lily Collins’ new movie has hit close to home. The actress is playing a woman suffering from an eating disorder and it turns out that Collins herself has gone through a similar experience before.

Collins confessed during an interview that as an actor she tends to put heart and soul into her work.

Besides, this role specifically caused her to be even more emotional as she connected with her character on a very personal level.

Lily Collins first shared about her struggle with an eating disorder in her tell-all Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.

The actress revealed that the character was created around her own experience.

Besides, when she was offered the role, she had just finished writing the chapter about her eating disorder and Collins thought it was a sign she should talk more about the issue to the public.

‘Everyone was holding me accountable as an actor and as Lily. I appreciated the support … and so from day one it really, it was about spreading the message. I felt the entire time, so supported.’

As far as the preparation for the role was concerned, Collins stated that she never needed to lose weight for it.

She revealed that they only shot for a month and that makeup and other special effects were added to certain scenes to make her seem anorexic.

‘To the Bone’ is set to be released July 14 on Netflix.

