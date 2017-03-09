Lily Collins Talks About Her Abusive Relationship And Eating Disorder In Memoir

Lily Collins’s life seems to be perfect as she is a very successful actress and even had it easy because of her famous father. However, behind the cameras Collins was stuck in an abusive relationship and also suffers from an eating disorder.

In her new memoir, Unfiltered, the actress decided to lift the veil and tell all on her nightmare life.

Collins wrote that after falling “madly in love,” she noticed that her boyfriend would often use a “belittling tone” and “verbal reprimands.”

Although just confusing words at first, they turned into worse actions towards the victim.

“He yelled at me, calling me horrible things like dumb, blind, stupid, selfish and a whore,” she writes. “I was made to feel unworthy, less than, and frankly, like a piece of s***,” Collins wrote.

Furthermore, the actress also said that the verbal abuse turned physical when once, after an argument, “his hand reached out and closed around my neck.”

“It shocked me to the core,” she recalls.

They broke up but got back together because she was just so in love but her family and friends held an intervention, begging her to leave the bad relationship she was in.

“Emotional abuse is nothing to be taken lightly,” she wrote.

But that was not the only suffering the young actress went through. According to her book, Collins suffered from a dangerous eating disorder at the age of only 16.

While she was still in high school, Lily Collins started skipping meals and relied only on gum and coffee to get her through the day.

She used diet pills and laxatives the rest of her teenage years.

After long periods of starving herself she would eat huge amounts of fatty and unhealthy foods.

“I’d go to the supermarket late at night and load up on every type of junk food possible and return home to my bedroom and just eat and eat.”

Afterwards she would “go into my bathroom and throw it all up.”

The terrifying effects of her eating disorder did not hesitate to appear.

“My hair and nails lost their shine and became brittle,” she revealed. “My throat burned and my esophagus ached. My period stopped for a couple years and I was terrified I had ruined my chances at having kids.”

In 2013, Collins finally managed to recover.