Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Caught In New Fight At Clark Atlanta University

Reginae Carter, Lil Wayne’s daughter, simply can not catch a break. Just days after a classmate bullied her, she is involved in a fight while touring Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta.

On Wednesday, a video surfaced online showing Miss Carter, 18, and her friend, Lourdes, in the middle of an altercation at the university.

Carter is enrolled and will become a student at Clark Atlanta University in the fall while Lourdes is already attending the school.

In the video clip that has gone viral, Lourdes can be seen in the middle of a fight while Lil Wayne’s daughter tries to help her best friend and pull one girl away.

After the incident, Lourdes posted an Instagram Live video where she said the girls in the video were drunk and for some unknown reason decided to yank her sweater which led to a massive brawl.

She replied to the fight video with the following message: “When it ain’t your fight but because you “Reginae Carter” ….ITS YOUR FIGHT & your name gets put in the BS. It’s a couple things that may try to get in your way of happiness.. block it with your goals and dreams baby #IcantseeNegativity.”

The university is said to be investigating the incident. This is the second time this week that Miss Carter was caught being more or less bullied on camera.

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Apr 26, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

As she was chatting with fans on Facebook, a classmate pushed her head and walked away. Twitter was lit on fire with many people pleading with the rapper to do something about the fact that his daughter is being bullied in school.

Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter and Lourdes Got into a fight at Clark Atlanta University 😱 Wayne is going to be pissed when he see this pic.twitter.com/cAyjLvEuPP — DeMarko Gage 🙂 (@DeMarko_Gage) April 27, 2017

The young woman took to Twitter to deny the claims.

She wrote on the social networking site: “I don’t get bullied. Never did. Never will.Think about it .. hit somebody whose mad over $20 and end up with a lawsuit or ignore ? I choose ignore.”

Despite being rich, young, and having famous parents, it appears that Carter is among the 160,000 teens who are bullied every day at school, according to statistics released by the online forum, No Bullying.