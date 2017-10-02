Lil Wayne Skips Concert In South California After Refusing The Security Check

Lil Wayne didn’t show up at his concert in South California on Saturday, September 30. The reason was pretty unusual because the rapper had arrived at the location, the Colonial Life Arena, but then he left without any explanations.

Lil Wayne skipped the concert altogether because he refused to go through the security check.

A statement released on Sunday by the managers of the arena said that Wayne ‘elected not to come into the building through the venue’s standard safety procedures.’

‘The safety of its patrons, its performers, and its staff members is and continues to be the number one priority for Colonial Life Arena,’ the statement read.

‘While we regret the artist’s decision not to perform, Colonial Life Arena is not willing to bypass its security standards and jeopardize the safety of its patrons, performers, or staff members.’

Lil Wayne’s rep did not comment on this issue. Wayne was supposed to take part in the Fall Ball concert along with 2 Chainz, Tory Lanez, and Cardi B.

The show went on with the rest of the booked singers without Wayne.

The venue officials said that the ticketholders would be offered refunds starting today.

But now, it seems pretty unlikely that ticketholders will get the refunds because the arena said ‘We are in discussions with the promoters and will continue to represent the interest of our patrons regarding refunds.’

2 Chainz went on the stage in a wheelchair after breaking his leg over the summer.

Cardi B also shared on her social media accounts a video of herself and two more videos of her performance.

Lil Wayne had previously canceled his show at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas after suffering multiple seizures early in September. He was found unconscious in his room at the Westin Hotel on Michigan Avenue back on September 3, and he was taken to a hospital in Chicago.