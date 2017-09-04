Lil Wayne Hospitalized: Drake And Nicki Minaj’s Mentor Suffers Seizure In Chicago

Is Lil Wayne okay? Just moments ago, news broke that the famous Young Money rapper was rushed to a hospital in Chicago.

According to several media outlets, the mega star suffered yet another epileptic seizure, and many are pointing to sizzurp as the culprit.

The “A Million And One Things” artist, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., was found unconscious by members of his entourage in his Westin Hotel room.

The MC was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he experienced another seizure.

Thus far, the media does not have any updates on his condition.

It is being speculated that his relatives are flying to Chicago to be by his side.

The New Orleans native is currently on tour with Rae Sremmurd.

This is not the first time the business mogul has suffered a health scare.

In 2013 and 2016 the “As Da World Turns” artist was taken to a medical facility after falling ill.

Following his release from the hospital, he did a series of interviews and said he had been suffering from a neurological disorder.

The hit maker said he decided to keep the matter private not to worry his fans and family.

He explained: “The bad news is I’m an epileptic. I’ve had a bunch of seizures, y’all just never hear about them.”

He went on to share his near-death experience by saying: “But this time it got real bad ’cause I had three of them in a row and on the third one, my heart rate went down to like 30 percent. I could’ve died. But the reason being for the seizures is just plain stress, no rest, overworking myself.”

The last time, Weezy fell sick, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and mentor Birdman rushed to his side.

A source close to the rapper said out loud what everyone was thinking – he is damaging his health with sizzurp.

The insider said: “He drank too much sizzurp to get a better high.”

The person added: “Lil Wayne’s got issues, bro. It is like he has a death wish by the way he is taking care of himself. Every night is a party. Nicki and 2 Chainz have been talking to him behind the scenes, trying to get him to slow down but they are not getting through to him.”

Fans have flocked to social media to wish him well and to beg him to change his ways.

One said: “I never said he deserves seizures. Those are a product of the lifestyle he chose to live. I’m saying I don’t understand why the black community offers him so much support and prayers when he threw the black community under the bus. He doesn’t care about y’all the way y’all care about him.”

Another shared: “Don’t do drugs kids. Hope he gets better soon.”

Advertisement

Get well soon, Weezy.