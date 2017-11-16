Lil Wayne And Toya Wright’s Daughter Reginae Carter Is Keeing The Identity Of Her New Boyfriend Private

College student and reality star Reginae Carter is all grown up and is dating a mysterious man but just like her mother, Toya Wright, she is keeping him a secret.

Lil Wayne’s daughter did an interview where she revealed that she has been seeing a person for some time but has no plans to reveal his identity.

Thank you to @bet for this amazing spread, I had a lot of fun. Checkout the full story on bet.com #modelstudent A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Nov 16, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

The 19-year-old Rihanna fan said she was betrayed and humiliated in the past by a friend and will not make the same mistake twice.

Miss Carter said she sent the pal some private details about her now ex-boyfriend and she was quick to leak the juicy information on social media.

The aspiring actress told the publication that this time around she is keeping things under wrap.

Carter explained: “I remember my first time that The Shade Room ever posted something of me and my relationship with my ex. Like the girl, I DMed her or whatever and she posted [it]. She sent it to The Shade Room, and it was everywhere.”

She went on to say: “I have a friend, but you know, no one would ever know about him because, with my last relationship, I felt like once you put something out into the world, that is when people start to have ulterior motives.”

She further revealed: “I got played twice, when I turned sixteen by my best friend, and I started meeting some opportunists and people that wear masks. That taught me to really not let no one in, cuz they were my real close friends.”

Another reason Carter will not be making her romance Instagram official, her famous rapper father.

In short, Lil Wayne is not ready for his baby girl to become a woman and date anyone.

Mood on : Savage 😎 A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Nov 14, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

Miss Carter said: “My dad did the whole nine and talked to him and then called me back and was like, ‘Yeah baby you cannot have no boyfriend. Ok so a boyfriend was out of the question, but it did not exactly put a damper on her social life. “In middle school and high school, I mean I have always been like the popular kid. Like everybody always knew like oh she is Lil Wayne’s daughter, she is Toya’s daughter blah blah. So they have always did the most, so I never really got bullied or anything. My father was already a star when I was born, so I was raised into this, and that is what people do not understand.”

