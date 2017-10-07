FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
wendy williams Bambi Benson gal gadot Donald Glover Bobby Brown kailyn lowry sofia vergara justin bieber halle berry kourtney kardashian t.i. kirk frost khloe kardashian tamar braxton bernice burgos Gabourey Sidibe chrissy teigen blac chyna Jasmine Washington angelina jolie adam levine chris brown hoda kotb
Home » Entertainment

Lil Scrappy’s Wife Bambi Benson Throws Shade At His Baby Mama Erica Dixon With Wedding Ring Photo

Dylan Fisher Posted On 10/07/2017
16
34.2K Views
10


Bambi Benson Erica DixonCredit: Instagram

Bambi Benson has decided to flaunt her massive wedding ring on social media and is taking the opportunity to go after Lil Scrappy’s baby mama, Erica Dixon, and no one knows why.

The love is back on between Bambi and rapper Lil Scrappy after a cheating scandal that rocked Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The lovers fought on social media, TV, and the hair expert threw all of Scrappy’s belongings out of the home they shared into the streets and got a restraining order against him.

The lip-biting MC got emotional on Instagram, sent his ex-lover flowers and poems, and was able to win her back over the summer.

Just one month after reconciling, the pair got married, and are said to be working on a baby.

For some unknown reason, Bambi took to Instagram last night, and she shared a picture of herself lounging on a sofa and strategically placed her hand on her head to show off her stunning ring.

The California native used the caption to go after Dixon. She wrote: “I’m hated by every baby momma in the world bro #whatidotoyall.”

Fans of the hit show were quick to defend Dixon who shares a daughter named Emani with Lil Scrappy.

Thanks to all who came out and supported!! Love you all ❤️🖤

A post shared by msericadixon (@msericadixon) on

One person said maybe Bambi is jealous of Dixon’s accomplishments and added: “I don’t think anybody commenting knows what’s going on outside of social media so you or @karess_anjelica really can’t say how Erica feels about anything. Her getting a degree has nothing to do with how she feels about her bd’s relationship. She has been known to trip in the past, so it’s not far-fetched. All this is speculation, not facts.”

Another stated: “Y are u hated. You ain’t got nobody. He lucky to have you. Erica isn’t bothered bout u hunny.”

A third commenter defended Bambi by saying: “Aww its ok! Just know you got lots of love and focused on that. They just mad at their life, so they have to take it out on somebody. You know some people hate to see anybody happy, so they try to bring them down to their level of misery. Stay happy, at peace and blessed!”

A few people told Bambi to leave Dixon alone and focus on her man who might cheat on her again.

😢 I'm hated by every baby momma in the world bro 🤦🏽‍♀️ #whatidotoyall 🤷🏽‍♀️

A post shared by ✨The Bam✨ (@adizthebam) on

One comment read: “After thinking. I had to post Again because why are baby mommas supposedly mad at you!? I’m confused! Mad foooor!?!?!? Because you have a baby daddy!? Ummm, explain!? Mad at what!?!? Calm down, sweetie. Keep him longer than three years before you pump your own head up. Can’t stand “women” like this.”

Advertisement

Dixon has no time for these shenanigans; she is busy looking for a job after graduating from the University of Phoenix last weekend.

Post Views: 34,172

Read more about Bambi Benson Lil Scrappy

Advertisement

You may also like
Lil Scrappy’s Rumored Wife Bambi Benson Comes For His Baby Mama Erica Dixon And She Bites Back Hard
10/08/2017
Lil Scrappy’s Girlfriend Bambi Benson Opens Up About Momma Dee And Why She Took Rapper Back After The Cheating
10/02/2017
Lil Scrappy And Bambi Benson Flaunt Rumored Wedding Rings Amid Pregnancy Rumors
09/26/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
16 Comments

Kimberlee Nelson
10/08/2017 at 1:14 pm
Reply

Girl have you seen Erica Man girl please set your a** down don’t nobody want crusty


Gre
10/08/2017 at 11:28 am
Reply

If she married, why is her ring on the wrong hand. Look at the pic with hey on the couch.


First
10/08/2017 at 7:39 am
Reply

There is a ring on her finger, but for her to be married or engaged it’s on the right finger of the wrong hand.


Kelvin
10/08/2017 at 7:19 am
Reply

All you need to shut up and mind your business!


Mz. Dee
10/08/2017 at 7:00 am
Reply

Bamboo should be ashamed talking about a child’s mother. What if someone came for your mother? If you have a child you’ll understand. Damn shame women can’t leave things alone. It’s about the kids. Don’t make life harder for them, and she is suppose to be part of your lives too.


Sam Jones
10/08/2017 at 3:22 am
Reply

Yall so stupid. Scrappy made Erica, she just had a lil bum a** job before him. Being a baby mama dint make u special…b**ches get pregnant every day. But don’t get married everyday.

Yall need to join the bitter baby mama’s club. It’s pathetic.

Erica petty AF always has been.





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *