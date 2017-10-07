Lil Scrappy’s Wife Bambi Benson Throws Shade At His Baby Mama Erica Dixon With Wedding Ring Photo

Bambi Benson has decided to flaunt her massive wedding ring on social media and is taking the opportunity to go after Lil Scrappy’s baby mama, Erica Dixon, and no one knows why.

The love is back on between Bambi and rapper Lil Scrappy after a cheating scandal that rocked Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The lovers fought on social media, TV, and the hair expert threw all of Scrappy’s belongings out of the home they shared into the streets and got a restraining order against him.

The lip-biting MC got emotional on Instagram, sent his ex-lover flowers and poems, and was able to win her back over the summer.

Just one month after reconciling, the pair got married, and are said to be working on a baby.

For some unknown reason, Bambi took to Instagram last night, and she shared a picture of herself lounging on a sofa and strategically placed her hand on her head to show off her stunning ring.

The California native used the caption to go after Dixon. She wrote: “I’m hated by every baby momma in the world bro #whatidotoyall.”

Fans of the hit show were quick to defend Dixon who shares a daughter named Emani with Lil Scrappy.

Thanks to all who came out and supported!! Love you all ❤️🖤 A post shared by msericadixon (@msericadixon) on Sep 24, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

One person said maybe Bambi is jealous of Dixon’s accomplishments and added: “I don’t think anybody commenting knows what’s going on outside of social media so you or @karess_anjelica really can’t say how Erica feels about anything. Her getting a degree has nothing to do with how she feels about her bd’s relationship. She has been known to trip in the past, so it’s not far-fetched. All this is speculation, not facts.”

Another stated: “Y are u hated. You ain’t got nobody. He lucky to have you. Erica isn’t bothered bout u hunny.”

A third commenter defended Bambi by saying: “Aww its ok! Just know you got lots of love and focused on that. They just mad at their life, so they have to take it out on somebody. You know some people hate to see anybody happy, so they try to bring them down to their level of misery. Stay happy, at peace and blessed!”

A few people told Bambi to leave Dixon alone and focus on her man who might cheat on her again.

😢 I'm hated by every baby momma in the world bro 🤦🏽‍♀️ #whatidotoyall 🤷🏽‍♀️ A post shared by ✨The Bam✨ (@adizthebam) on Oct 6, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

One comment read: “After thinking. I had to post Again because why are baby mommas supposedly mad at you!? I’m confused! Mad foooor!?!?!? Because you have a baby daddy!? Ummm, explain!? Mad at what!?!? Calm down, sweetie. Keep him longer than three years before you pump your own head up. Can’t stand “women” like this.”

Dixon has no time for these shenanigans; she is busy looking for a job after graduating from the University of Phoenix last weekend.