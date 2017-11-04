Lil Scrappy’s Wife Bambi Benson Is Planning A Big Wedding: Will His Baby Mama Erica Dixon Be Invited?

Another big wedding is set to take place, Lil Scrappy and his wife, Bambi Benson, who eloped about two months ago, are planning a big ceremony.

And the burning question on the minds of fans of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta — will Scrappy’s baby mama be invited to Bambi’s wedding? And if Erica Dixon gets an invite, will she attend?

In a recent interview, Bambi confessed that she did get married to the famous lip-bitting rapper in a private ceremony. The reality star shared:” I am married, I am happy.”

She went on to say that like Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir — they are working on a lavish event that will air on VH1.

After shading Erica over and over on social media, will Bambi accept for her to take part in her big day? It appears that the answer is yes.

Bambi made it clear that all of their close relatives will be present.

Which implies there is a big possibility that Scrappy’s mother, Momma Dee, his daughter, Emani, and his ex, Erica, will be attending.

Fans are excited to see the couple say “I do.”

One commenter said: “That love is real you can tell congratulations on happiness. Madd cute. Can wait for the TV wedding.”

Another person stated: “That love is real you can tell congratulations on happiness. Blessings, Lady. You looked GORGE with a get em girl outfit. Keep everybody turning heads because they can’t sleep on the Bam. Your joy showed you’re in a good place. Take Care and Continuance Blessings.”

This person defended Erica by saying: “Ericka look way better and more like wifey then this girl here. She looks like bride cause she is classy. She is the baby momma so what’s the issue what else does she say oh it scrap daughter’s mother same damn thang no matter how she says it she is still the baby momma!”

Meanwhile Scrappy is still professing his love to Bambi.

He wrote: “I need u bad I Know I b tryna keep my poker face, but I do get weak, and I can’t even act no mo. I love u with all my heart even tho I don’t show it a lot and yes I have hurt u over and over again because I’m scary af but I wanna b different and stay down for the long run, I wouldn’t want anyone else to be with forever, I don’t understand life without u.”

Do you think Erica will be at the wedding?