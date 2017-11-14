Lil Scrappy’s Wife Bambi Benson Debuts Massive Wedding Ring In Bad Photo Taken By ‘Hopeless Romantic’ Rapper

Bambi Benson has decided to give a better look at her stunning wedding ring, and fans are in love with it.

The hair expert took to Instagram where she posted a photo that was taken by her husband, Lil Scrappy.

On it, Bambi, wearing a white fur coat, is holding a glass of champagne and showing off her perfect wedding ring.

She used the caption to call out Lil Scrappy for being a lousy photographer.

Bambi wrote: “If you want your head chopped off in a photo … let your husband take the pic.”

Lil Scrappy and Bambi reconciled over the summer after his impressive “Find The Bam” operation where he traveled between Atlanta and Miami roaming the streets asking people had they seen his girl.

The couple was previously engaged to be married but called it quits back in May 2017 when rumors claimed that the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was hooking up with a legion of strippers.

It had even looked like Lil Scrappy had rekindled the flames of love with his baby mama, Erica Dixon, with whom he shares 12-year-old daughter Emani Richardson.

However, the pair has resolved all of their issues and is working on a big wedding ceremony and a baby.

Bambi recently beamed about Scrappy saying: “Look, I cannot even hide it anymore. I’m married, I’m happy.It has been a month. We were not trying to hide it. It was just something we were doing just for us.”

The Atlanta-based rapper is also showering Bambi with poetry.

He wrote: “My #TBT is this woman I really love and miss u in my life. I ain’t gone lie sh*t got real crazy, and a mf dipped when it got too heavy. Meaning I ain’t handle certain things right. Even tho sometimes u got on my nerves and my neck wit yo crazy a** I’m a man and should of handle it better. Cause yeah never do nothing that f**ked up, real ni**az f**k up too, and I ain’t afraid to say, not saying yean did non that hurt me but never no wack hoe sh*t. Wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U #IApologies U #INMYFEELINGS this is not a text. ”

Commenters are thrilled that those two have found love.