Lil Scrappy’s Girlfriend Bambi Benson Opens Up About Momma Dee And Why She Took Rapper Back After The Cheating

Bambi Benson has agreed to take Lil Scrappy back after he was caught cheating with several strippers, and now she is defending her decision.

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars have been flaunting their perfect love on social media in the past month.

The rapper and his ladylove stole the spotlight at a recent awards show by wearing silver from head-to-toe.

Pictures of their dinner dates and basketball games with Lil Scrappy’s daughter also get tons of love on Instagram.

However, if you went back a few months ago, it was hell between the pair.

They had broken off their engagement and clashed on the reality series that airs on VH1.

The couple fought violently on social media to the point that a judge was forced to intervene and sign off on a restraining order.

But, over the summer, the lip-biting star went on the Find The Bam mission where he wrote poems and searched high and low for his then-ex.

It worked like a charm, and the hair expert took him back.

Bambi sat down for a lengthy interview and explained why they reconciled.

She stated: “His pursuit made me believe that he was really serious and willing to do anything to make our situation work. I was totally shocked. Scrapp is usually very stubborn and pridefulm so this was new to me. It showed a different side of him.”

Bambi also made a surprising revelation about Scrappy’s mother, Momma Dee,

She said: “I have never really had an issue with his mom. She actually really likes me, sometimes TV just makes people do what they think other people would be entertained by.”

She also spoke about the rumored move to Florida to be on Love & Hip Hop Miami with Scrappy.

She confessed: “Miami is beautiful, it has always been a quick getaway for me and Scrapp knows this, so he has been enticing me with this beautiful condo on the beach. I may be there a lot more, but I definitely have made Atlanta my home and have a lot of business there — so it would not be a full-on move. I do not think that is a part of my plan for now.”

Fans are happy the lovers are making it work.

One of them said: “Yes he Scrap! So proud of you! Don’t let @adizthebam go SHE A REAL ONE!!!”

Another shared: “So happy you guys are back together, love always wins Scrappy you look good. Congrats on winning your lady back and the transformation you have achieved as a man. #BlessingsBrotha.”

The two entertainers are rumored to be married and expecting a baby.