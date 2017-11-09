Lil Scrappy Wife’s Bambi Benson Plays Basketball With His Daughter Emani Richardson In Cute Video

Bambi Benson, the new wife of rapper and reality star Lil Scrappy, has decided it is time to put childish things away.
The self-proclaimed hopeless romantic and star of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta recently took to Instagram where he shared an adorable video of Bambi teaching his 12-year-old daughter, Emani Richardson, whom he shares with Erica Benson, how to become a great basketball player.
In the cute clip, the fitness addict is showing off her killer curves in a crop top and yoga pants as she gives the pre-teen instructions and tips on how to be as good as LeBron James.
The happy and dedicated stepmother also takes her time to demonstrate certain moves and placements that can help Emani get the ball in the basket.
The gorgeous duo seemed to be very focused on the game and at some point told Lil Scrappy to move away with the camera so they could play ball.
The proud father used the caption to explain that in the past months Emani told him that she wants to be more active and partake in several sports including basketball and boxing.
Knowing that his wife is a great basketball player, it was a no-brainer for him to ask her to be Emani’s coach.
People, who follow Lil Scrappy and Bambi on social media, know that in the past month things have drastically changed between them and Erica.
It appears that the feuding, shading, and nasty name-calling have come to an end. For Emani’s sake, the blended family has decided it is time to get along.
Bambi, her new husband, and Emani recently took part in a funny photo shoot where they were pretending to play golf.
Underneath one of the pictures, Bambi explained that she enjoyed the photo shoot with her stepdaughter and went on to shower her with praise.
Lil Scrappy has also posted several pictures on his page revealing that while he loves his wife’s cooking, Emani is even a bigger fan.
Fans of the couple are delighted to see that they have made peace with Erica and everyone is getting along well.
