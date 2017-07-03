Lil Scrappy Wants Everyone To Know He Is Single Despite Erica Dixon Reconciliation Rumors

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon have been spotted out and about lately. The sightings sparked rumors that the once engaged couple were working on getting back together. The father of one took to Twitter to clear everything up once and for all.

The tweet read “I’m single and u can quit asking cause I dnt even like being single lol cause the bed b cold af, but sometimes u gotta do what u gotta do.”

If you’re a fan of the show or even just a fan of Scrappy as an artist, you would know that he’s a hopeless romantic. The rapper has been engaged to both Bambi Benson and Erica Dixon all within five years.

Despite multiple efforts, both engagements ended abruptly. Recently, when Scrappy and Erica were seen enjoying their time in Miami, it seemed like the two were giving it another go.

Insiders say that Erica and her baby daddy have been keeping it a step up from cordial for the sake of their daughter, but nothing more. Scrappy allegedly gave Dixon a shoulder to lean on after her traumatic arrest earlier this year.

The exes are rumored to be joining the upcoming season of “Love and Hip Hop Miami.”

Meanwhile, Bambi will not be returning to the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise at all, but is in talks to be headed to “Basketball Wives” again. After calling it quits with her ex-boyfriend and blasting him on Instagram with claims of financially supporting him, she’s decided that she wants to be as far away from Scrappy as possible.

Advertisement

You obviously don’t have to be dating a basketball player to be on “Basketball Wives,” but it wouldn’t be surprising if the “Love and Hip Hop” alum is soon spotted around town with an athlete as her new arm candy. Maybe then the reality star can have her own story line.