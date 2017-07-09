Lil Scrappy Thirsts For This VH1 Star After Denying Reuniting With Erica Dixon

Lil Scrappy is a single man, meaning that he’s free to flirt with whoever he pleases. The “Love and Hip Hop” star was recently caught complimenting fellow VH1 alum Angel Brinks on a new Instagram photo.

In the post, Angel is sporting a white ensemble from her fashion line. Scrappy was caught commenting “Just gorgeous snack type lol.”

This comes after the rapper cleared up rumors that he and Erica Dixon have reunited. The two have been spotting enjoying each other’s time in Miami recently.

Dixon also appeared in what seems to be a preview of a music video for her baby daddy’s new song.

The “Basketball Wives” star never responded to Scrappy’s praise, but it didn’t go unnoticed by her followers. The social media users quickly called him out for the remark.

Meanwhile, Lil Scrappy’s ex Bambi Benson exposed him for begging to get back with her. She made it obvious that she’s already moved on.

The model released text messages where her ex repeatedly contacted her to let it be known that he realizes that he messed up and wants another chance. Bambi posted the screenshots as soon as she heard things with Scrap and Erica were heating up, so it’s safe to say that it came from a place of jealousy.

Dixon and Benson have been rivals ever since Scrappy chose to pursue a relationship, and later an engagement, with Bambi.

The engagement was called off after things changed between the couple and Scrappy was accused of running away from the problems instead of facing them. With the help of Mama Dee, the ex-fiances went to couples therapy where Bambi ended up walking out and making the decision to end things with the rapper permanently.

The 33-year-old made it clear that he didn’t like being single. Maybe Angel Brinks is the remedy for his loneliness.