Lil Scrappy, The Hopeless Romantic, Hooks Up With Bambi Benson Lookalikes As He Begs Her For A Second Chance

Lil Scrappy is so obsessed with Bambi Benson that he has decided to hook up with several women who look just like her.

This week, the romantic rapper known as Lil Scrappy took to Instagram where he penned yet another emotional message to his ex-fiancée.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star apologized to his former lover and begged her to reconcile with him.

Another person close to the self-proclaimed hopeless romantic said he is currently in Miami, Florida with a large entourage.

The rapper has been getting drunk all day and hitting the clubs at night.

According to the snitch, whenever Scrappy is intoxicated he starts rambling about his ex and like Donald Trump he pours his incoherent thoughts on social media.

The so-called friend added that Scrappy’s words do not match his actions.

While in the Sunshine State, he has been sleeping with a ton of women.

The insider shared: “Scrappy is in Miami, but instead of just getting on with his life he is still calling Bambi all the time begging for another chance. As soon as he starts drinking he gets in his feelings over her. He will sit there and say how much he still loves her. But then once he sobers up he is right back to his other women.”

The psychology enthusiast said Scrappy is trying to fill a void with the lookalikes.

The tipster added: “The weirdest thing is most of the girls he is hooking up with look like Bambi; he is trying to fill the void What he needs to do is get his butt back to Atlanta and fix things with her instead of hiding out in Miami partying the pain away.”

Erica Dixon’s baby daddy shared a throwback selfie of him with Bambi and pleaded with her to come back to his heavily-tattooed arms.

He wrote: “My #TBT is this woman I love and miss u in my life. I ain’t gone lie sh*t got real crazy, and an MF dipped when it got too heavy. Cause yean never do nothing that f**ked up, real ni**az f**k up too, and I ain’t afraid to say, not saying mean did non that hurt me but never no wack hoe sh*t. Wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U.”

A source close to Bambi said she does not care about her ex nor his fake tears.

The insider claimed the rapper cheated numerous times on her with strippers and random Instagram model and she has no plans to take him back.

Additionally, the reality star has moved on with a musician who understands the word monogamy.