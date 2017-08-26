Lil Scrappy Tells Malaysia Pargo That Bambi Benson Is Back In His Life Because “God Didn’t Want Me To Die”

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Lil Scrappy is thanking a higher power now that he got Bambi Benson back in his life. The rapper explained to “Basketball Wives” cast mate Malaysia Pargo that God answered his prayers by opening Bambi’s heart to him once more.

In a Facetime conversation between Malaysia and Scrappy that was documented on Bambi’s Snapchat, Malaysia is seen talking to the 33-year-old about his recent reconciliation with the love of his life.

Scrappy goes on to explain that people “kill themselves” when they lose their girlfriend and “God must have didn’t want me to die.”

Hearing Scrappy say that definitely seems like the reality star is implying that he may have been suicidal before God answered his prayers.

The revelations support the statement that the couple made earlier this week: “It’s not just for TV.”

Although there were cameras behind Scrappy when he finally found Bambi in an Atlanta club. the two insist that it’s the real deal.

Operation #findthebam was something that both Scrappy and his followers were invested in.

The father of one is reportedly keeping the romance alive by showing Benson that he’s serious when he says that he only wants to be with her for the rest of his life.

Bambi has been visibly flattered by his actions but he won’t be getting off easily, it will take a lot of hard work for the couple to return to where they once were.

Lil Scrappy’s followers have been asking him if he was going to take Bambi back to Miami with him but it appears that he’s just focused on catching up on the time he missed from her when they were broken up.

It’s good that the two are inseparable again, but if Scrappy was really contemplating suicide we hope that he is seeking the appropriate help for the very serious matter.