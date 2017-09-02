FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
t.i. justin bieber chris brown Lil Scrappy tameka cottle drake bell tiny kandi burruss kendall jenner debra danielsen tamar braxton blac chyna janet jackson nene leakes jenelle evans joseline hernandez kim kardashian Eniko Parrish jeremy meeks corinne olympios luann de lesseps farrah abraham blake shelton
Home » Entertainment

Lil Scrappy Takes Bambi Benson To Big Event And Her Dress Gets Praised

Dylan Fisher Posted On 09/02/2017
0
295 Views
0


Bambi Benson Lil Scrappy Making ProgressCredit: Instagram

Bambi Benson and Lil Scrappy gave their fans couple goals at the 2017 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards.

Miss Bambi was the belle of the ball which took place at The Woodruff Arts Center’s Symphony Hall in Atlanta, Georgia.

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star sparkled in a shimmering gown that featured a plunging neckline, two high slits, and large black belt.

She complemented the look with a clutch designed by Jimmy Choo and shoes from Christian Louboutin.

Carlos Antoine created the dress. It is at priced at $5,000 and was hand sewn with thousands of Swarovski crystal.

As for the famous lip-biting rapper, he was dressed in all-black with bright blue high top sneakers.

The Bam posted a video where the dress was lit like a Christmas tree and captioned it: “This dress tho #YouHadToBeThere you killed this @carlosantoine.”

She later spoke about a little incident that occurred on her way to the awards show.

She explained: “@carlosantoine and @msamyj thank you guys again for this look I got bit by a mosquito on my face before I left the house. Today was tragic bro … but y’all held it down. @erika_lapearl_mua @strawberriredd.”

Bambi’s fans seemed to be in love with her shimmering dress and were happy to see that she worked things out with Scrappy.

A supporter wrote: “Why Scrap, looking at The Bam, like that? … They are looking good tho!!”

This dress tho 🙌🏾 #YouHadToBeThere ✨✨✨ you killed this @carlosantoine

A post shared by ✨The Bam✨ (@adizthebam) on

Another noticed that the MC was looking at his former fiancée with hungry eyes and pointed it out.

The commenter said: “Scrappy is too lucky to have her. That dress is bomb asf bam!! Kill em softly.”

A third person revealed: “That dress is simply amazing.Bambi, I feel like a stalker. But I love altogether, beautiful couple Bam&Scrap #goals.”

Over the summer Scrappy worked hard to get back his ex.

He went on a diet and traveled around the country looking for her.

A post shared by ✨The Bam✨ (@adizthebam) on

He also wrote an emotional apology.

Here is an excerpt: “…Meaning I ain’t handle certain things right.Even tho sometimes u got on my nerves and my neck wit yo crazy a** I’m a man and should of handle it better. Cause yean never do nothing that f**ked up, real ni**az f**k up too, and I ain’t afraid to say, not saying yean did non that hurt me but never no wack hoe sh*t. Wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U #IApologies U #INMYFEELINGS this is not a text.”

Advertisement

Do you think they will make it down the aisle this time around?

Post Views: 295

Read more about Lil Scrappy Bambi Benson

Advertisement

You may also like
Lil Scrappy And Bambi Benson Cannot Agree On Miami Move So He Is Spending Money To Convince Her
08/30/2017
Lil Scrappy Tells Malaysia Pargo That Bambi Benson Is Back In His Life Because “God Didn’t Want Me To Die”
08/26/2017
Lil Scrappy Begs Bambi Benson To Move Miami With Him – Will ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Cave In?
08/25/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *