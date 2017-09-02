Lil Scrappy Takes Bambi Benson To Big Event And Her Dress Gets Praised

Bambi Benson and Lil Scrappy gave their fans couple goals at the 2017 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards.

Miss Bambi was the belle of the ball which took place at The Woodruff Arts Center’s Symphony Hall in Atlanta, Georgia.

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star sparkled in a shimmering gown that featured a plunging neckline, two high slits, and large black belt.

She complemented the look with a clutch designed by Jimmy Choo and shoes from Christian Louboutin.

Carlos Antoine created the dress. It is at priced at $5,000 and was hand sewn with thousands of Swarovski crystal.

As for the famous lip-biting rapper, he was dressed in all-black with bright blue high top sneakers.

The Bam posted a video where the dress was lit like a Christmas tree and captioned it: “This dress tho #YouHadToBeThere you killed this @carlosantoine.”

She later spoke about a little incident that occurred on her way to the awards show.

She explained: “@carlosantoine and @msamyj thank you guys again for this look I got bit by a mosquito on my face before I left the house. Today was tragic bro … but y’all held it down. @erika_lapearl_mua @strawberriredd.”

Bambi’s fans seemed to be in love with her shimmering dress and were happy to see that she worked things out with Scrappy.

A supporter wrote: “Why Scrap, looking at The Bam, like that? … They are looking good tho!!”

This dress tho 🙌🏾 #YouHadToBeThere ✨✨✨ you killed this @carlosantoine A post shared by ✨The Bam✨ (@adizthebam) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

Another noticed that the MC was looking at his former fiancée with hungry eyes and pointed it out.

The commenter said: “Scrappy is too lucky to have her. That dress is bomb asf bam!! Kill em softly.”

A third person revealed: “That dress is simply amazing.Bambi, I feel like a stalker. But I love altogether, beautiful couple Bam&Scrap #goals.”

Over the summer Scrappy worked hard to get back his ex.

He went on a diet and traveled around the country looking for her.

A post shared by ✨The Bam✨ (@adizthebam) on Aug 31, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

He also wrote an emotional apology.

Here is an excerpt: “…Meaning I ain’t handle certain things right.Even tho sometimes u got on my nerves and my neck wit yo crazy a** I’m a man and should of handle it better. Cause yean never do nothing that f**ked up, real ni**az f**k up too, and I ain’t afraid to say, not saying yean did non that hurt me but never no wack hoe sh*t. Wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U #IApologies U #INMYFEELINGS this is not a text.”

Do you think they will make it down the aisle this time around?