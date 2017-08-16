Lil Scrappy Debuts His Revenge Body To Get Bambi Benson Back

Lil Scrappy, 33, is flaunting his revenge body in hopes of getting Bambi Benson’s attention. Will it work?

Fans of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta will have to tune in next season to find out.

This week, the rapper took to Instagram where he posted a mirror selfie to show off his impressive weight loss.

The reality star, who has been working out, was happy to flex the muscles underneath his unique collection of tattoos.

Erica Dixon’s baby daddy posted a caption to explain that he has a few pounds to shed to reach his ideal weight.

He said: “Been working on my body structure and got a lil mo to go, and my thought pattern and with that being said what’s life without work. I thank God for the transformation and wake up. Mind, Body, and soul and it’s still #operationfindthebam.”

In case you are wondering what is #operationfindthebam, it is very simple.

Scrappy is currently in sunny Florida where he is stopping random passersby and asking them to help him find his former fiancée.

After Lil Scrappy cheated on Bambi, she called the engagement off and moved on with a mysterious new man.

Since then, Scrappy has been begging his former flame to take him back.

He recently wrote a heartwarming post that read: “My #TBT is this woman I really love and miss u in my life. I ain’t gone lie sh*t got real crazy and a mf dipped when it got too heavy.”

The hip-hop artist went on to apologize for breaking her heart and humiliating her.

He added: “…Meaning I ain’t handle certain things right. Even tho sometimes u got on my nerves and my neck wit yo crazy a** I’m a man and should of handle it better. Cause yean never do nothing that f**ked up, real ni**az f**k up too, and I ain’t afraid to say, not saying yean did non that hurt me but never no wack hoe sh*t. Wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U #IApologies U #INMYFEELINGS this is not a text.”

Advertisement

Bambi has yet to respond, and there is little doubt she will.