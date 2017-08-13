Lil Scrappy Cannot Find Bambi Benson In Florida – Asks For Help In Funny Video

Bambi, where are you? Lil Scrappy, who might have been high on life, love, and other substances, has posted a video where he is searching for his former fiancée, Bambi Benson.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star is currently in Miami, Florida with a large entourage where he is partying day and night.

Between the clubs and the bars, the rapper roams the streets looking for Bambi.

Yes, you have read correctly, in a new clip, Scrappy, who claims to be on a new mission called “Operation Find the Bam,” is stopping passersby and asking them, have they seen his former lover?

He even went as far as asking some vacationers to help him find Bambi.

Some laughed, others, who recognized him, encouraged him to fight for his love.

At one point, the famous lip-bitting MC turned to the camera and said: “So I am going on a hunt right now, trying to find the Bam.”

Fans are cheering Lil Scrappy on Instagram.

One said: “Go get yo girl and make it right this time! Find a love interest.”

Another added: “He outchea wit a flashlight in the daytime. the bam come git him.”

A third person shared: “You crazy as hell..lol The things love will have you doing!!!”

A source close to the reality star said not to believe all the hype because while in Miami he has been hooking up with numerous women who look like Bambi.

The tipster revealed: “Scrappy is in Miami, but instead of just getting on with his life he is still calling Bambi all the time begging for another chance. As soon as he starts drinking he gets in his feelings over her. He will sit there and say how much he still loves her. But then once he sobers up he is right back to his other women.”

If the pal is right, Scrappy must have written this emotional post while drunk: “My #TBT is this woman I really love and miss u in my life , I ain’t gone lie shit got real crazy and a mf dipped when it got too heavy , meaning I ain’t handle certain things right even tho sometimes u got on my nerves and my neck wit yo crazy a$s I’m a man and should of handle it better cause yean never do nothing that f*cked up , real niccaz fu*k up too , and I ain’t afraid to say, not saying yean did non that hurt me but never no wack hoe sh*t, wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U #IApologies U #INMYFEELINGS this is not a text.”

