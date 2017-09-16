Lil Scrappy Calls Bambi Benson His ‘Queen’ — ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Fans Cannot Get Enough Of The Hopeless Romantic

Erica Dixon is out of Lil Scrappy’s life for good because he is now calling Adizia “Bambi” Benson his queen.

This week, Bambi and the rapper decided to share with their adoring fans a few pictures taken during date night.

The lovers were dressed in silver and white from head to toe.

The hopeless romantic was a real gentleman as he held Bambi’s hand to escort her to the vehicle.

In his caption, he said Bambi was his “better half” and she is “a queen.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star and businesswoman also showered her man with praises by writing: “Scrap looking @adizthebam like I’m never letting you go again.”

It has only been a few weeks since the reality stars rekindled the flames of love.

Bambi and her former fiancé split a few months ago after he was caught cheating.

The Atlanta-based rapper went on a mission to find The Bam and apologized to her.

#DateNight 💙 styled by @msamyj ✨ A post shared by ✨The Bam✨ (@adizthebam) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

He wrote on social media: “My #TBT is this woman I really love and miss u in my life. I ain’t gone lie sh*t got real crazy and a mf dipped when it got too heavy. Cause yean never do nothing that f**ked up, real ni**az f**k up too, and I ain’t afraid to say, not saying yean did non that hurt me but never no wack hoe sh*t. Wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U #IApologies.”

According to sources, Lil Scrappy is hoping to convince Bambi to move to Florida with him.

One insider explained: “He went and bought all kinds of clothes and gifts and did up the bedroom in his place especially for her. He’s got pictures of them together up on the wall in frames, he bought her favorite body lotions and perfumes for the bathroom, and he’s got them matching bathrobes, he set it all up to impress her. It definitely impressed her, but not enough for her to move there. He’s going to have to do a lot more to make that happen, but he’s going to keep working on her, he wants her in Miami with him.”

The lovebirds are expected to get married next year.