Lil Scrappy Begs Bambi Benson To Move Miami With Him – Will ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Cave In?

Love is blind, and it will take over your mind; Lil Scrappy is singing that song every day as he begs Bambi Benson to move to Miami, Florida with him.

August has been a hectic month for the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars.

Scrappy was engaged to Miss Bambi, and after she caught him cheating with a handful of strippers, she dumped him.

It had looked like Scrappy had gone back to his ex and baby mama, Erica Dixon.

The pair had appeared to rekindle the flames of love on a romantic trip to Mexico.

However, the reconciliation was short lived, and Scrappy launched the silly yet effective “Find the Bam” operation where he went on a wild goose chase in numerous states searching for his former lover.

He eventually found Benson in a nightclub, and they literally kissed and made up.

The picture of the lovebirds sharing a passionate smooch went viral. Now, the rapper is back to his begging ways.

He wants her to move to Florida with him, and she is not interested – as yet.

The famous lip-biting artist has spent a fortune decorating a room for his ex-fiancée hoping she will move in with him.

A source said: “Scrappy wants Bambi to move in with him in Miami, he intends to be with her 24/7, but she is not making it as easy as he was hoping. She has got her business going in Atlanta and wants to focus on that, but Scrappy is not taking no for an answer.”

The insider went on to explain that Benson is not convinced that Scrappy will be faithful, so she is taking her precious time before taking such a huge decision.

The snitch revealed: “He went and bought all kinds of clothes and gifts and did up the bedroom in his place especially for her. He has got pictures of them together up on the wall in frames, he bought her favorite body lotions and perfumes for the bathroom, and he is got them matching bathrobes, he set it all up to impress her. It impressed her, but not enough for her to move there. He is going to have to do a lot more to make that happen, but he is going to keep working on her, he wants her in Miami with him.”

In a new interview, Benson confessed: “It is cute; it is a nice start for him. But, he is going to have to do a whole bunch more. He is going to have to show a lot more [romantic gestures] going forward.”

Do not be a surprised if a Benson and Scrappy wedding takes place next season on the hit show.