Lil Scrappy And Bambi Benson Cannot Agree On Miami Move So He Is Spending Money To Convince Her

After getting the girl, Lil Scrappy is now spending a fortune to keep his ladylove, Bambi Benson.

It was a very long and complicated summer for the rapper mainly famous for his role on the hit reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The self-proclaimed hopeless romantic decided to chronicle the funny yet sad operation dubbed “Find the Bam” on social media.

Like a foolish man blinded by love, he traveled across multiple states with a camera in hand searching for his former fiancée.

The reality television star was unceremoniously dumped by the hair expert after he was caught cheating with strippers.

Lil Scrappy eventually found Miss Benson at a night club in Miami, and they decided to reconcile.

Now, he is signing checks after checks to furnish a home, on luxury clothes and bags to convince her to stay in Florida with him.

A friend close to Scrappy said: “Scrappy wants Bambi to move in with him in Miami, he wants to be with her 24/7, but she is not making it as easy as he was hoping. She has got her business going in Atlanta and wants to focus on that, but Scrappy is not taking no for an answer.”

Despite showering her with presents, she is not yet convinced to move in with him.

The chatty friend went on to explain: “He went and bought all kinds of clothes and gifts and did up the bedroom in his place especially for her. He has got pictures of them together up on the wall in frames, he bought her favorite body lotions and perfumes for the bathroom, and he is got them matching bathrobes, he set it all up to impress her. It definitely impressed her, but not enough for her to move there. He is going to have to do a lot more to make that happen, but he is going to keep working on her, he wants her in Miami with him.”

In a recent interview, Benson said the grand gestures were touching but not enough to sway her.

She stated: “It is cute; it is a nice start for him. But, he is going to have to do a whole bunch more. He is going to have to show a lot more [romantic gestures] going forward.”

Scrappy just needs his Bam, no matter the price.