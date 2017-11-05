FREE NEWSLETTER
Lil’ Kim Says That Her Upcoming Song With Remy Ma Is Not About Nicki Minaj

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/05/2017
Lil Kim is finally setting the record straight about her long-standing feud with Nicki Minaj. During an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning, she talked about her career, upcoming album and her rumored diss track with Remy Ma.

According to Lil Kim, her recent collaboration with Remy Ma is far from dissing Nicki.

 

‘This Remy record is so fire. I’m not even rapping on this record,’ Kim revealed.

Kim was then asked if the track is a subtle diss towards the Head Barb, to which Kim responded, ‘I hate that. My mind is always on that bag … People know me and Remy enough that if we’re going to talk about somebody, we are going to say their name. We’re going to address them.’

‘We just making music. We do what we do,’ she added.

Lil Kim also talked about her role in uniting female emcees throughout her career.

‘We should uplift each other. At the end of the day, I’m always for the unity. I’ve got the biggest ‘Ladies Night’ record,’ Kim said.

‘So, I don’t understand how people can say I was never for unity. You don’t come in the game disrespecting your idols,’ she continued.

 

‘At the end of the day, it’s like what Remy and I are doing, ’cause everyone knows we had situations in the past, but what we are doing is the boss. This is what guys do. This is what 50 and Fat Joe did … this is the boss. When you’re with real, you recognize real.’

Lil Kim also talked about how artists in the industry have ‘so many windows’ to make things right.

She was implying that making amends with Nicki is pretty hard.

‘It’s hard when people can’t give you that respect,’ Kim said. ‘When people can’t mutually say, ‘I’m sorry if I said something that offended you, I made a mistake, If I did this I apologize because that wasn’t me.’

