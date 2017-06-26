Lil Kim Involved In Robbery And Vandalism? – She Could End Up In Prison Again!

It turns out that the controversial rapper is a person of interest in the case. Reports have revealed that Lil Kim is being investigated for her alleged involvement in a house robbery during the weekend.

The LAPD is looking at the case in which $20,000 of cash was taken from the home that was also vandalized, and Lil Kim is somehow involved.

The star and her close pals rented the Los Angeles property for a lavish BET Awards party.

However, after they went to look at the house, they changed their minds.

But the owner refused to refund them for the rental and a monster argument ensued.

At around 4 AM that same night, a gang of armed robbers broke into the house and stole the deposit check and cash before they decided to also vandalize some cars.

The Police Department launched an investigation that could land Lil Kim is legal hot water.

As fans certainly already know, this is not Kim’s first run in with the law as she even did jail time back in 2005.

The woman was convicted of three counts of conspiracy and one count of perjury regarding her friends’ involvement in a 2001 shooting outside of a studio in Manhattan.

Kim testified that she did not know her pals were at the scene but was later caught on camera exiting the building with the accused.

She ended up serving 12 months behind bars.

If it turns out that the star was involved in this new robbery and vandalism case, she could end up back in prison!