Lil’ Kim Claps Back At Funkmaster Flex After Diss As Collaboration With Missy Elliott Gains Traction

Lil’ Kim has people on social media somewhat perplexed after she debuted a new look during a photo shoot.

The legendary rapper’s head-turning picture came days after feuding with DJ Funkmaster Flex and making a featuring on Missy Elliott’s “I’m Better (Remix).”

Professional makeup artist Makeup By Saucy took to her official Instagram page where she shared a photo of Lil’ Kim, also known as Kimberly Denise Jones, after she did her magic on her face.

The “Queen of Hip-Hop” wore blue contact lenses, light pink lipstick, and had her long blonde hair flowing over her shoulders.

Die-hard supporters of the “Big Momma Thang” and “Ladies Night” femcee found she looked amazing, while many other social media users appeared confused by the fact that the shape of her nose keeps changing and her skin tone has been drastically modified.

One person told the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant to stop having plastic surgery for the sake of her beautiful baby girl.

Another asked if the image was Photoshopped because the stunning woman, who took over the rap world with The Notorious B.I.G. and made history on the charts, has been replaced with an “unrecognizable porcelain doll.”

In the past days, the Brooklyn, New York rapper and songwriter made headlines after getting in an Internet beef with DJ Funkmaster Flex.

The iconic Hot 97 DJ claimed Lil’ Kim asked her ex-fiancé, Damion “World” Hardy, to assault him. It is worth noting that Hardy is serving a life sentence for six murders.

DJ Funkmaster Flex tweeted: “Lil Kim tried to put World on me too… I didn’t forget!”

Lil’ Kim hit back in a lengthy post that read: “So… what this mean doe? @funkflex.”

She added: “This is so funny to me because I’m the ONLY ONE who was able to keep him off you even tho I felt he was in the right, but you were the big homie and he was my MAN. He did what he was supposed to do and I stand behind Brooklyn 100 percent.”

She concluded by: “Flex, whatever it is you’re going thru, Ima need you to take a deep breath, meditate, do some yoga or something because you tweakin bruh.I still got love for you tho. Blessings Beloved #imaround.”

Expect Funkmaster Flex to reply in the upcoming days with another Twitter rant.

Lil’ Kim is not all drama, do not forget she is music royalty and she proved it again by jumping on Elliott’s new track, “I’m Better (Remix),” with Eve and Trina.