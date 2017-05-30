FREE NEWSLETTER
Liar Phaedra Parks’ Ex BFF Porsha Williams Befriends Kim Zolciak As Tameka “Tiny” Harris Could Replace Her On RHOA!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/30/2017
kim zolciak phaedra parksSource: bravitv.com

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have been busy filming for the upcoming season, and rumors about drama on set are already going around. As fans may already know, Porsha Williams was quite disappointed and saddened by her former bestie Phaedra Parks’ betrayal on the show, but in reality, she is already over it. The woman has even found a replacement for Parks and is now super close with another Housewife!

According to insiders on set, it looks like the 35-year-old reality TV star has been getting friendly with returning RHOA star Kim Zolciak lately.

“They’re filming together,” one source revealed, adding that the Bravo producers are excited to create a new “Frick and Frack,” which used to be Williams and Parks’ BFF nickname.

Phaedra Parks ended up getting fired from the show after she lied that Kandi Burruss and her husband tried to spike Williams’ drink during a wild night out.

According to Phaedra, after getting Williams drunk Kandi and Todd were planning to get her to their home and engage in non-consensual sex.

Although at first, the attorney claimed she heard the plan from Burruss herself, she later admitted that she made the whole thing up.

As a result, Phaedra was axed from the show, but sources say her nasty lie was not the only reason.

Reportedly, the producers wanted to get rid of her because not only did she refuse to speak about her divorce from Apollo Nida but she also did not want to make her new romance public.

All in all, she was getting boring!

Other sources have revealed that the production team is currently looking for someone to replace her on the show and that they are seriously considering T.I.’s estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

What do you think about the new buddies? Would you like to see Tiny on RHOA?

