Liam Payne Throws A Little Diss At His Former Bandmate Harry Styles

Liam Payne shared some interesting thoughts about his former bandmate. The ex-One Directioner opened up in a new interview and discussed Harry’s brand new music. When speaking with Music Choice today, Payne, who is 23-years-old, said he isn’t really into Harry’s new song, Sign of the Times, from his recent eponymous debut album.

In the interview, Liam said he heard Harry’s song, and he had to be “honest” with the interviewer.

According to the 23-year-old, it isn’t his cup of tea, or in his own words, “it’s not something I’d listen to.”

Do we sense a bit of jealousy?

He then backed up to cover his tracks and said he did a great job of what he was trying to do, whatever that was.

“That was the best way” for him to put it, according to Payne.

Payne implied his music is more contemporary and more similar to today’s music, considering its hip-hop vibe.

He said his music was closer to Tyga’s Rack City, rather than Harry’s music which sounds like it’s from a “different era.”

Payne went on to say Harry probably wouldn’t mind because Styles probably won’t like his music either considering its “urban’ influence.

Liam, who just welcomed his baby boy named Bear with his girlfriend Cheryl Cole in March, talked about his other bandmate’s rising solo career, Niall Horan.

Payne liked the other tracks from the other former members of the band.

He said he “heard the rest of the boys'” debut singles and he really liked Slow Hands and This Town by Niall Horan.

Payne is dropping his new single Strip That Down, tomorrow, May 19th.

According to Liam, Niall is going down the singer-songwriter path which he finds to be “really cool.”

In Liam’s new track, Strip That Down, it’s clear he is going in the rap-like direction.

The song has a more provocative title and is moving further away from the “classic rock” vibe of Harry which has been described by other critics as similar to David Bowie.

When Liam’s new album comes out, we’ll hear what Harry has to say about it! Do you think he will be less passive aggressive than Liam? Let us know in the comments!