Liam Payne Says One Direction Will Reunite Eventually

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/08/2017
Liam PayneSource: Billboard.com

One Direction has a lot of history together, and according to Liam Payne, there’s a chance we’ll see them whole again in the future. As CI readers know, the boy band separated back in 2015 and announced an indefinite hiatus after the release of their fifth album, Made in the A.M.

Even though they’ve all went on to their prospective careers, it would be great to see them on the stage again.

Liam sat down with Buzzfeed recently to open up about the future of One Direction as well as enjoying a nice cuddle session with adorable puppies.

Liam explained, “I think we will reunite at some point in the future. I’m sure. We have to! We have an album that we haven’t even toured yet, and I want to write some more songs as well with the boys.”

And while Harry Styles is going for a more “rock” sound, Liam is heading in the hip-hop/dance direction.

As for who he would like to collaborate with the most, Payne added, “I think I would work best with Zayn [Malik] because we do a similar type of music. And I would like our music video to be right here with these puppies ’cause this is just too much fun right now.”

Throwback to the guys with @simoncowell following their epic @TheXFactor Final performance of 'History'!

A post shared by One Direction (@onedirection) on

However, Liam won’t stick to just dance and hip-hop songs.

According to the “Strip That Down” singer, “There are some ballads, there are some hip-hop songs, there’s some more dance music. So I think there’s a varied mix of different things that we have.”

Despite their past with music, some of the members have gone off into acting, like Harry Styles for instance who just performed in an action movie directed by Christopher Nolan. Payne recently took to Twitter to congratulate his former bandmate on the news!

