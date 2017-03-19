FREE NEWSLETTER
Liam Payne Melts Fans’ Hearts By Talking About His “Dream Girl” Cheryl Cole

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/19/2017
liam payne cheryl coleSource: billboard.com

One Direction member Liam Payne has made it very clear that Cheryl Cole is the right woman for him and he is definitely very much in love with her!

As fans may already know, in order to express his love for her, the man tattooed her eye on his arm and now they are even expecting a baby together! Sounds like they are very happy together!

Recently, during an interview that Liam gave to Rollacoaster, the singer talked about his feelings for Cole and their relationship in general. The answers he gave were very sweet and his fans melted at how lovingly he spoke of his girl!

Liam swore that he is living the ideal romance and there is nothing more that he could ever want from Cheryl or their relationship. It’s perfect!

“This is the thing,” he started. “In a non-cliché way, it’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream.” Aww…

“You wake up in the most beautiful places. Obviously, I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world and she’s absolutely amazing. She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”

We are very glad he found someone who makes him so happy

Liam added that the reason why they are so right for each other is the fact that not only do they support each other but they also learn a lot from one another!

“She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things, someone who’s taken greater steps than me,” he said.



“Her solo career was amazing. She’s been in the industry for 14 years now. She fully supports me. We’re super happy. It’s a very personal, precious time for us. I’m still learning.”

