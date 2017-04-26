Liam Payne Is Yet To Choose A Name For His Baby And Time For Registration Is Running Out! Here Are A Few Possibilities!

Cheryl and Liam Payne have been parents for one month but they were unable to come up with a name for the little one.

According to the law in England, all babies must be registered within 42 days of birth, which means that Liam and Cheryl have until May 3 to decide on a name and get the baby legally recognized.

Considering the couple are also unmarried, they have to go together to get the boy registered if Liam wants to have his details on the birth certificate.

With only a week until the baby has to get registered, the public is unaware if Liam and Cheryl have chosen a name already or when they will make it public.

We do have a few guesses and ideas, however.

First of all, Alfie would be a huge possibility considering both Liam and Cheryl have expressed their fondness for the name in the past.

During an interview in 2014, Cheryl explained: “Of course I’ve thought about baby names a million times. I like Alfie for a little boy.”

She also talked about how much she would love to become a mother.

Meanwhile, in 2015, while on stage with the rest of One Direction, Liam asked the audience for boy name suggestions in order to help a pregnant fan decide.

Niall then suggested Alfred, and Liam shot back “Alfie,” in agreement.

There is also an older interview from 2012 during which Liam states, the neutral name Taylor would be great for his first born.

Liam shared that he loved androgynous – sounding names.

“I like the name Taylor. Taylor’s pretty neutral for a boy or a girl. That’s what I’m going to call my first child if I had children.”

Finally, the fans pitched the name Simon but we really hope that one is a joke because, while his X Factor boss Simon Cowell did help him become famous, the man also fired Cheryl from America’s version of the talent show in 2011!

