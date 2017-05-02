Liam Payne Finally Reveals His Baby’s Name!

Last night, rumors abounded that Cheryl and her boyfriend, Liam Payne had named their baby boy the unusual name, Bear. Sources confirmed that Bear is indeed the name of the young boy, who was born on the 22nd of March.

In a tweet replying to Bear Grylls, Grylls confirmed the name of the kid congratulating the young couple on their choice of the name, saying, “Love and blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure.”

The 23-year-old One Direction singer said to Bear, “Thanks, man, hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! You’re a boss.”

@BearGrylls @CherylOfficial Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss — Liam (@LiamPayne) May 2, 2017

Cheryl and Liam have kept all of their fans wondering what the name of their boy would be. Almost five weeks after his birth the couple apparently knew the name of their child, but they wanted to “get to know the baby,” before they were confident they could call it Bear.

The baby was announced to be 7 pounds on Wednesday, March 22nd.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Liam, at the time of the boy’s birth, didn’t have many details on the baby but was more expressive of his feelings, saying he was speechless, and it was his favorite memory from his life so far.

He explained, “my close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless…wow!”

Even though the name is quite unusual, Bear is a very popular name with celebrities and A-Listers.

Actresses like Kate Winslet and Alicia Silverstone have son’s named Bear, as well as celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, calling his son Buddy Bear.

It looks like Liam and Cheryl have started a happy family together!

In an interview with Rollercoaster Magazine in the UK, Payne said of the mother of his child, “she is a wonderful, wonderful person and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things – someone who’s taken greater steps than me.”