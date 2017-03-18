Liam Payne Asked Justin Bieber To Call Him If He Needs Help – Can One Direction Save The Biebs?

Liam Payne has Justin Bieber’s back and will be there for him if it is ever necessary. The One Direction singer feels like there are similarities between his band and the Canadian singer.

The constant presence of paparazzi and rise of social media have made it even harder for famous artists to have a normal life.

The spotlight is probably one of the reasons why so many celebrities are having problems in their relationships.

Even friendships have a hard time surviving in a world where competition is often the key to success.

Bieber, who grew up in the chaos, has had difficulties adjusting to this hard reality. Slowly, the hits were replaced by all kinds of scandals that tarnished the image of the “Baby” artist.

He dated Selena Gomez and Kourtney Kardashian among other stunning ladies, but he never seems to find what he is looking for in life.

Moreover, via social media, he often complained about the real price of fame.

One Direction is a group that has become in a very short amount of time indispensable in the pop music scene.

This means wherever the four boys go, they are followed by thousands of fans.

Because of their popularity, Payne was able to understand how difficult it is for Bieber to deal with all of this drama.

That is why when they met, Payne offered some help. The 23-year-old artist shared: “He’s a great guy. Inside, there’s a really good heart. I said [to him], ‘Look, the difference between me and you is I had four different boys going through the same thing to look to.”

He also added: “He didn’t have that. I said to him, ‘Take my number and any time you want a chat, let me know, as I’m here and understand exactly what you’re going through and I understand your world.’ He needs somebody like that and in that position.”

The young man is expecting his first child with British entertainer Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, who is 33.