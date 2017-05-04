Liam Neeson Takes Advantage Of ‘Liam Neeson Discount’ – Surprises Fans At Sandwich Shop

Who said there was no such thing as a free lunch? Liam Neeson stopped by for a sandwich at a small store in Vancouver, Canada, after employees at the shop put up a sign offering the actor a complimentary meal on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The manager of Big Star Sandwich Company, Matt Pruim, discovered that one of his favorite actors, Liam Neeson, was going to be in town filming his upcoming movie, Hard Powder.

Pruim wrote on the sign outside of the restaurant saying, “Liam Neeson eats here for free. Come in and get taken away by our sandwiches.”

The employees created the sign around 11 am, and by 6:30 pm they were taken aback when the Taken star, 64, showed up at the restaurant.

Alex Johrden, director of operations for the company, told the Huffington Post that Neeson asked in his signature intimidating voice, “where’s my free sandwich?”

The Schindler’s List actor was in a hurry, so he didn’t take the time to sit down and enjoy his free meal.

However, he did participate in a few photos with the staff of the establishment.

Unfortunately, Pruim, the man who came up with the idea, wasn’t present for Neeson’s appearance at the café.

Big Star Sandwich Co. posted a photo of the celebrity visit on its Instagram account with the caption, “Holy f–k, it worked! #liamneeson.”

The photo showed the two employees with the famous actor.

Neeson’s upcoming movie follows a quiet family man who is a hard-working snowplow driver that loses his son to a violent and powerful drug lord.

He becomes a man with nothing to lose and does what it takes to get his vengeance. The film is a remake of the movie In Order Of Disappearance.