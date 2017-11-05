FREE NEWSLETTER
TV Shows

Liam Hemsworth Makes Surprise Guest Appearance Alongside Fiancee Miley Cyrus On SNL Sketch – Check It Out!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/05/2017
miley_cyrus_liam_hemsworth_snlSource: etonline.com

This weekend, Saturday Night Live was simply taken over by none other than musical guest Miley Cyrus even though it was Larry David who hosted the episode. What made her appearance, even more, fun was the fact that she also acted alongside her fiancé actor Liam Hemsworth during one of the sketches.

During the Price is Right Celebrity Edition sketch, Cyrus plays a contestant named Amanda and who gets paired with Alex Moffat in the role of her fiancé’s brother Chris.

As the fake Hemsworth introduces himself by rambling in a heavy Australian accent, ‘Amanda’ looks at him and gushes over the fact that he’s ‘really cute.’

When he tells her he’s married, Amanda asks the actor if he has a brother as she looks at the audience all-knowingly.

The show moves on, and the other contestants bid on a washing machine.

When Amanda and Chris’ turn comes around, the man chooses to ‘phone a friend’ and that is when Liam makes an appearance.

‘I got here as soon as you called, mate,’ the actor says as Miley beams.

As for the bid, he says: ‘You see, in the Outback, we do not really use money. We rely on a complex bartering system. We bid 150 crocodile teeth!’

Even though her time acting with her significant other was short, Cyrus shined throughout it but perhaps not as much as during her two musical performances.

Miley has been a reliable guest of the comedy show – she’s hosted it no less than three times!

She’s practically part of the family by now.

What did you think of the surprise Liam Hemsworth appearance?

