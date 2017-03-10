Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus Married – Is She Pregnant?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married if the tweets posted by Billy Ray Cyrus are accurate.

Early Friday morning, Miley Cyrus’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, took to social media where he randomly shared a photo of the singer and actress.

At first, it appeared like an innocent photo of the former “Hannah Montana” star.

However, a closer look revealed that she was wearing what seems to be a wedding dress.

In the snapshot, the former wild child is smiling from ear to ear; her eyes are closed as her curly hair is blowing in the wind.

Cyrus did not say much about the picture and simply captioned it: “I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus.”

The caption caused, even more, speculation on social media. Many people asked him if Miley and Hemsworth got married?

Others wanted to know, when did the ceremony take place? Is she pregnant?

He was also flooded with congratulatory messages from millions of fans of his daughter’s.

Mr. Cyrus did not answer any of the questions. Instead, he retweeted several fans who had questions about the wedding – that is the closest thing to a confirmation.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of “The Last Song” and have walked on a very thorny road riddled with splits, an engagement, fights, and cheating scandals to get to their eventual wedding.

Just a few weeks ago, Cyrus was explaining how much she loves Hemsworth and hates the 3.5-carat Neil Lane diamond ring he gave her.

She shared: “It’s very weird because this is, like, real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy and they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up.”

Mrs. Cyrus joked. “So, sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune. And he’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, this isn’t my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it ’cause you love me.'”

What are your thoughts on Miley and Liam’s surprise wedding? Do you think she is pregnant?